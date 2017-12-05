The 2018 Vanderhoof International Airshow will feature a military taste.

The CF Snowbirds, the 2018 CF-18 Demonstration Team, and the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team named The SkyHawks, were announced for the show by the Royal Canadian Air Force.

“To get the military into an airshow is one of the biggest accomplishments you can do as people who schedule the acts,” says Co-Chair Tom Bulmer.

“We have some gorgeous civilian acts and we’ve had some fine ones over the years but now it’s time for us to get some military action going on.”

The announcement was made at the International Council of Airshows today in Las Vegas.

Due to the wildfires over the summer, the Quesnel Airshow was canceled.

“It gave us the incentive to bring the acts like the Snowbirds, like the SkyHawks, and the CF-18 Demo Team to this part of the province because people haven’t had an airshow now for two years.”

The Vanderhoof International Airshow is on August 4th, 2018, at the Vanderhoof municipal airport.