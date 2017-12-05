BC will allow both public and private recreational Cannabis sales, but details are still to come.

After public consultations with nearly 50,000 residents and more than 140 First Nations groups, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth has introduced key decisions ahead of legalization.

The province says wholesale distribution will be through liquor stores, and the minimum age to buy will be 19 years old.

“Looking at the responses received, it’s clear that British Columbians support the priorities of protecting young people, health and safety, keeping the criminal element out of cannabis, and keeping roads safe, which will guide the province in developing BC’s regulatory framework for non-medical cannabis,” says Farnworth in a statement.

Ottawa plans to legalize marijuana July 1st, 2018.