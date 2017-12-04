The Northern Health Connections program is making some scheduling changes ahead of the holiday season.

Starting December 19th, departures will start being cut for the rest of 2017.

Routes will begin again after January 1st, 2018.

Here is the full list of end and start dates for routes affecting the region:

Prince George to Vancouver – ends Dec 21, starts Jan 2;

Prince George to Prince Rupert – ends Dec 22, starts Jan 3;

Prince George to Fort St. John – ends Dec 21, starts Jan 4;

Vancouver to Prince George – ends Dec 23, starts Jan 4;

Prince Rupert to Prince George – Dec 23, starts Jan 4;

Fort St. John to Prince George – ends Dec 23, starts Jan 6;

Mackenzie to Prince George – ends Dec 20, starts Jan 3;

Quesnel to Prince George – ends Dec 19, starts Jan 2;

Burns Lake to Prince George – ends Dec 19, starts Jan 2;

Burns Lake to Terrace – ends Dec 21, starts Jan 4;

Burns Lake via Fort St. James – ends Dec 20, starts Jan 3.

Northern Health Connections is a transportation service for people traveling to non-emergent health services away from home.

According to Northern Health, demand for the service drops off during the holidays.