One of the United States’ top comedians is returning to the Northern capital for a second time.

Jerry Seinfeld is set to perform at the CN Centre next year with his signature stand-up routine.

The television actor and producer, known for his jokes about the little things in life, took the Prince George stage back in 2013.

His show takes place on May 17th, 2018 with tickets going on sale starting this Friday.

For more information … yada yada yada, you can click here.