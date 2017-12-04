UPDATE 10:30 AM

Northern Health rescinded the air quality advisory for Vanderhoof.

It first took effect on Sunday.

=====

Original Story

Northern Health and The Ministry of Environment says an Air Quality Advisory for Vanderhoof is in effect.

The advisory is due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter in the air.

Exposure is the main concern for infants, elderly people, and people with diabetes, or lung or heart disease.

Anyone with chronic underlying medical conditions is being asked to postpone strenuous exercise until after the advisory has been lifted.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

For a full link to the advisory, click here.