Transport Canada has revised its Prohibited Items List.

As of November 27th, 2017, small knives up to six centimetres long are allowed on most Canadian and international flights.

Any flights to the United States will continue to ban the blades.

Certain powders and granular material with a volume of 350ml, or the size of a pop can, or more is prohibited.

Prohibited items include bath salts, sea salt, baby powder, foot powder, cooking powder, and sand.

Baby formula, protein powder, tea, and coffee will still be permitted in any quantity.