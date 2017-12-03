Anyone without a flu shot is being asked to wear a surgical mask if they visit a Northern Health facility.

This is part of a new policy by the organization in an effort to prevent the spread of flu and protect already vulnerable patients from potentially fatal infections.

“The policy is for visitors, as well as our doctors, staff, students, and volunteers,” explains Northern Health Spokesperson Eryn Collins.

It is applicable to all patient care areas in Northern Health hospitals, long-term care homes, and other health facilities.

“Anywhere where people who are within a care facility in areas that they’re being provided care,” Collins says.

“So not so much the general areas of our facilities but on units in, for example, a hospital or long-term care facility.”

The policy is in effect between December 1st, 2017, and around March 31st, 2018, which is about the time flu season ends.

Masks can be found at nursing stations or an outpatient reception desk.