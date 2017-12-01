A series of new ladder safety videos have been released by WorkSafe BC, reminding workers, employers and homeowners about some of the dangers during the holidays.

It’s been a costly issue the last five years in the province.

“Last year alone we had over 1,000 workers seriously injured in falls between the period of 2012 to 2016 and six workers died as a result of falling from a ladder,” says Dan Strand, Director of Field and Prevention Services.

December 1, 2017

The numbers include over 4,900 accepted time loss claims across the province.

Strand adds they want everyone to follow a very easy tip while using a ladder.

“We talk about the three points of contact when climbing a ladder and that means you have one hand and two feet or two hands and one foot to maintain that steady, sturdy positioning.”

“The bottom line is can the ladder be safely erected and what we say is from an occupational safety standpoint is to make sure it is long enough to extend three feet past the roofline, the ladder is on a firm level surface and it’s actually inspected before use to make sure there is no cracks or deformities”

Other tips include to never carry heavy or bulky objects while climbing up or down a ladder and to never work from the top two rungs.

Some helpful tips include placing the ladder on a firm, level surface and to inspect it before each use to ensure a good working condition and to avoid cracks and loose rungs.

