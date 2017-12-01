The November Labour Force Survey from Stats Canada turned out very well for BC.

“The unemployment rate was four-point-eight percent and that’s the lowest among the provinces it compares to the mark of six-point-one percent last November,” says Andrew Fields, Labour Division Analyst.

Ninety-two thousand more people were employed in the province bringing the working population to 2.5 million people.

Quebec and Manitoba ranked second behind BC with a jobless rate of 5.4% respectively while Newfoundland and Labrador had the highest at 14.4%.

In Canada, the unemployment rate reached its lowest points since February of 2008 coming in at 5.8% – a full point higher than BC.