Politicians are continuing to debate the NDP’s legislation on electoral reform, which, if approved, would change the current first-past-the-post system.

Premier John Horgan believes changing it would encourage more voters to become interested in government.

He believes the legislation would also create more participation.

“The period between the election campaign and the swearing-in of the government was probably the most heightened period in our political history. Citizens who had not normally cared too much about politics were suddenly interested. They wanted to know the role of the speaker, and they wanted to know what the Lieutenant Governor’s role was in our democracy.”

He also claims it’s not fair for larger populated areas to decide the outcome of future elections, adding votes should count when they’re outside of the Lower Mainland.

“When you have a majority government being elected with less than the majority of votes, I don’t think that’s fair. That’s why I’m inviting British Columbians to send us their views; I think that’s a positive thing for our democracy and a positive thing for our politics.”

The NDP government has created a consultation team, which will meet with the public to discuss the idea of electoral reform.

Horgan believes this will allow all political parties to come together in a civil manner for the good of BC.

This also comes during today’s first completed session in the Victoria Legislature since the NDP officially took office in the summer.