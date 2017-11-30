The month of November is almost in the books, and Environment Canada says it was a little chillier than normal in Vanderhoof.

“Temperatures averaged minus-three while the normal is minus-two-point-eight degrees Celsius, there again it was a little colder than normal for the month and precipitation in Vanderhoof was 53.0 millimetres and 45.1 is normal for the month of November,” says Alyssa Charbonneau, Meteorologist.

Across the north, the next couple of days are predicted to remain above-seasonal.

Charbonneau says no major precipitation is expected during the early part of December.