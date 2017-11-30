BC continues to rank in the top five when it comes to the average weekly earnings in the country.

The province enjoyed another solid month during Statistics Canada’s September survey.

“The average weekly earnings for September was $947 per week and that’s an increase of $27 per week or 2.9% compared with the same time in 2016,” says Dominique Dionne-Simard, Labour Division Analyst.

The figure is a slight increase to the $939 average from August.

The national rate for average weekly earnings is $986.00.

Businesses of several kinds benefited from the wage hike.

“The growth was spread across most sectors and the largest contributors were in wholesale trade, construction and educational services.”

The increase in wages is up less than 1% from August while the number of payroll employees jumped 0.4% from the previous month.

Here are the top five provinces in average weekly earnings:

1) Alberta $1,142

2) Newfoundland and Labrador $1,034.66

3) Saskatchewan $1,013.87

4) Ontario $1,004.80

5) BC $947