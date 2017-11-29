The largest mass murder in Canadian history took place on December 29th, 1989, when a man shot and killed 14 women and then himself at L’Ecole Polytechnique.

The University of Northern BC holds a memorial service for the Montreal Massacre every year, but it covers more than just the tragedy.

It is the final event in the Inspiring Women Among Us events and is a day they bring awareness to violence against women.

Speakers included UNBC President Dr. Daniel Weeks and Mayor Lyn Hall.

.@Lynhallpg speaks on the importance of events like these to not only #CityofPG but all of Canada pic.twitter.com/fCB2KuEpcR — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 29, 2017

There were ribbons handed out, white for boys and purple for girls.

“It symbolizes that they want to see men’s violence towards women end,” says Northern Women’s Centre Executive Director, Sarah Boyd.

The ribbons would be worn from November 25th to December 6th in support.

.@UNBC President @DanielJWeeks1 speaks at Montreal Massacre memorial, wears white ribbon supporting non-violence towards women pic.twitter.com/hQ7BhYKrTP — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 29, 2017

Boyd says the subject of violence against women is a big one in the northern capital.

“Violence against women is very pervasive in our community and our country, wherein Prince George there are 1,000 domestic violence reports to the RCMP every year but that’s only about 10%.”