A crew member fights one of numerous wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre | BC Wildfire Service

Small businesses, non-profit organizations, and First Nations groups affected by the BC Wildfires this past summer are getting an extra boost in revitalizing their daily lives.

The BC government and the Canadian Red Cross have shifted into Phase Two of its Recovery Initiative, announcing a grant of $18,500 to each affected place in Northern BC and Central Interior.

.@DonaldsonDoug: Gov't announcing funding of $18,500 per impacted small business by the #BCWildfires in #NorthernBC this past summer | #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/riG8TixmvJ — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 29, 2017

However, Red Cross BC Vice-President Kimberley Nemrava says all applicants must meet certain criteria.

“This is available for uninsured losses, deductible minor repairs, clean up, equipment and occupational Training expenses and this will help meet the needs of small businesses so they can rebuild and contribute again to their local economy.”

She says applications will be accepted up until April 6th, 2018, adding the Red Cross will make the final decision on who qualifies for the funding.

“There are many applicants that meet the criteria easily, but then there’s always those exceptional cases, and again, we work with those people affected on a case-by-case basis to not only provide the maximum that we can provide, but link them with other resources that may be able to support them.”

.@redcrosscanada: 'Phase 2' funding available for cleaning, new hire training; this will be conducted on a case-by-case business to ensure fairness | #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 29, 2017

Nemrava says successful applicants will receive funds within 15 business days and non-profits can also receive an additional $8,500 for financial needs based on their current circumstances.

Phase One of the Recovery Initiative saw nearly 3,000 small businesses take in $1,500.

For more information, you can click here.