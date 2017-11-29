A man and a woman are both in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night.

Just after 7PM, Vanderhoof RCMP responded to an incident where the two people walked across Kenney Dam Road to talk to the driver of a car parked in the middle of the street.

However, police say they were wearing dark clothing and were under the influence of alcohol and as a result, the driver collided with them.

RCMP add the driver’s view was impaired due to the bright headlights of an on-coming car, but they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the local detachment, the North District RCMP at (250) 561-3166, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.