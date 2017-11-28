The pop-up American consulate is returning to Prince George for a third time this year.

This gives Americans a chance to renew their passports, consul report of births abroad, and notary services.

Vice Consul Elizabeth Trobath says people in the north usually have a hard time getting these services done.

‘We are just sending staff up there. We always want to maintain a presence and to continue to reach out to Americans who may not be able to get down to Vancouver.”

This is by appointment only and you can email VancouverACS@state.gov or you can go down to Vancouver to access the services.

The last two times they held the pop-up it ended up being very successful says Trobath.

“We’ve generally had a pretty good turnout and people kind of come from all over, cause it tends to be the closes hub for people who live a little bit out can come down to Prince George.”

The only thing different about this years pop-up is the location.

The Immigrant and Multicultural Service Society will host the event on December 15th from 11am to 3pm, instead of the Prince George Library.

In the new year U.S Consul General Ms. Katherine Dhanani will be visiting PG to speak at the International trade Panel on January 17th.