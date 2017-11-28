UNBC held their own against comparable schools in Stats Canada’s salaries and teaching staff survey.

Survey Manager, Theresa Omiecinski explains how the campus stacks up against our neighbours to the south in Kamloops.

“Their average salary was $97,400 while the median is $98,600. Looking at Thompson Rivers they are certainly within the range at $98,225 for the average and $92,575 for the median.”

On the other hand, UNBC’s average teaching salary is about nine thousand dollars more than the University of Fraser Valley, which comes in at over $88,000.

The highest average teaching salary among BC universities belongs to UBC at $144,000.

Omiecinski adds several factors come into play when determining these wages.

“The size of the Institution, the type of university as you can have universities that are predominantly undergrad as compared to comprehensive schools such as UBC.”

The study also uncovered more women teaching at universities across the country.

In 2016, they now account for 40% of academic staff – that’s up from 36.6% in 2010.