The province’s Illegal Firearms Task Force (IFTF) has compiled 37 recommendations on how to combat the issue of gun smuggling into BC.

A big priority is to create a trafficking team to stop restricted weapons and avoid more drive-by shootings.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says people should feel safe in their own communities.

“I think this is potentially a very effective way to disrupt the activities of those who think that they can carry an illegal firearm in a vehicle without consequences, and it’s one that I think the public would be very supportive of. However, we want to make sure we do the work right so that when we implement it, it’s going to hit the ground running.”

He adds most cases of illegal firearms involve homicide, attempted murder, break-and-enters, and several other related crimes.

According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC), nearly 60% of firearms are being carried into our province, and are the source for most gun and gang violence.

.@mikefarnworthbc: 942 illegal firearms were stolen in 2015 & later reported back to #RCMP; "important to find the problems mitigated by gangs with firearms & vehicle violence" | #bcpoli — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 27, 2017

However, Farnworth believes it’s not just BC tackling the problem.

“We know that there are also targets from individuals who want to traffic them in, buy them legally, and then source them out to criminals. So, I don’t think it should come as a surprise that we have a significant domestic illegal firearms trade.”

He adds another serious issue the rise of imitation guns being handed down to youth, which also have potential to become fully-weaponized with today’s technology.

The Public Safety Minister welcomes the recent Federal contribution of nearly $327 million to crack down on gun and gang violence, but also hopes it’ll be distributed evenly where it’s needed most.

For a full list of the IFTF’s recommendations, you can click here.