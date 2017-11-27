UPDATE = 11:36AM:

A VLA apartment building went up in flames early this morning, costing $500,000 in damage.

Nearly 20 Prince George Firefighters from four different halls responded to the blaze in the 2500 block of Oak Street shortly after 7AM, forcing residents to evacuate into the cold.

Deputy Fire Chief Cliff Warner says the investigation into the cause of the fire is still on-going.

“There’s heavy fire damage in three of the units for sure and some of the structure. Luckily, everybody has been accounted for, and we’re still completing our searches and we’ll have our investigation team on it as quickly as possible.”

Warners adds all 11 occupants of the six-room structure are safe, including one needing to be rescued from the second floor.

“Victim Services are going to work at registering them in providing support for them for the short-term, and whatever takes place into the future.”

He says the fire was contained from all angles quickly by crew members.

– with files from Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

.@pgfirefighters Deputy Chief Cliff Warner confirms all 11 occupants of VLA apartment building are accounted for; still no word on cause of the fire this AM | #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/SS609w2iJk — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) November 27, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY:

Fire crews in Prince George continue to battle an apartment fire on the 2500 block of Oak Street.

The blaze began early Monday morning as emergency crews along with Fortis BC responded to the call.

.@pgfirefighters attacking from behind appear to have calmed down the flames on Oak Street; neighbours anxiously waiting to hear how fire started this AM | #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/oGrtSj6jXO — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) November 27, 2017

.@pgfirefighters setting up perimeter, blocking off portion of Oak Street in the VLA; smile continues to come out of structure this AM | #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/LCQ9WrQyy2 — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) November 27, 2017