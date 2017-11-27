The province and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) reached a new service agreement with all of its casinos.

The new deal was made last week and will strengthen BCLC’s oversight in areas like security and progressive discipline measures.

In return for these commitments, service providers will earn a 5% Facility Investment Commission.

It will also allow the lotto corporation to respond quickly to form the independent review of BC’s anti-money laundering policies and practices that are underway within the gambling industry, which began in September and should conclude next spring.

The Treasure Cove Casino is the primary gaming facility in Prince George.