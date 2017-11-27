The Prince George Chamber of Commerce submitted a response to the BC Federation of Labour’s proposal to implement the $15 minimum wage in BC to 2019 instead of 2021.

BCFed made a presentation to the Fair Wages Commission in Vancouver last week, asking them to bump up their timeline to be on the same wavelength as Ontario and Alberta who will implement the wage hike within the next two years.

While an increase in pay for low-wage workers is ideal, it all comes down to timing.

“We all know that well-paid employees mean longer retention with employees, which means less money spent on training. All of our small businesses, in particular, they have a budget that needs to be worked with so the difficulty in a minimum wage hike under a short amount of time is just being able to fit that into their budgets,” says Erika Ewacha, PG Chamber CEO.

She adds the FWC should continue to do their homework before making a final decision.

“2021 felt a little bit more reasonable and if they go forward with it I just hope they do speak to small businesses and organizations that represent them like ourselves and the BC Chamber and Canadian Chamber of Commerce so they can really make sure they’re doing this for everybody in BC.”

The FWC is hosting an information session on the subject at 11 AM Tuesday in Prince George at the Coast Inn of the North.