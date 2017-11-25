The last couple of weeks the mountains have received a dumping of snow.

The Powder King Ski resort has been benefiting from the weather, by being able to open 20 out of 38 runs and have a base amount of 145 centimetres .

General Manager Jim Salisbury says its been a good start to the year.

“Powder king usually opens on the third week of November this year the only difference was we have a pretty big pile of fun to come and join up and ride on the mountain. So it’s been a good start to the season so far.”

Salisbury added as long as the road crews do their job and are able to keep driving conditions safe more people will continue to flock to the hill.

Last Friday the mountain had 36 to 48 hours of straight snowfall.