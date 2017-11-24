Ritchie Bros. off the Old Cariboo Highway in Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Hundreds of industry workers and local residents brought their friends and family to the final day of auctioning at Ritchie Bros. today.

The international company’s Prince George location is being considered a staple in Northern BC after more than 35 years of business, selling equipment, trailers, trucks, and everyday needs.

.@RitchieBros customers sad #CityOfPG location is dropping the final gavel today; “It’s been a business/social gathering place since Day 1” pic.twitter.com/9xfi8IGYOI — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 24, 2017

Most of the people in attendance, they’ve been coming to the Old Cariboo Highway facility since Day One.

“I don’t like doing the online option. I like to come to an auction and I’d rather look at the guy to push buttons,” says Abraham Dawn.

Ken Taylor adds Ritchie Bros. has also become a social gathering on top of doing business.

“These are people that I’ve met over the years and have worked with. You come here when you can; sometimes you end up buying, and sometimes you don’t buy because you end up just visiting.”

The final gavel dropped today, but the site itself is set to officially close on December 31st, which will leave five full-time employees out of work.

.@RitchieBros in-house auctioneer addresses crowd on #CityOfPG closure: “There will never be another staple like this in Northern BC” pic.twitter.com/yaDi5UvFEa — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 24, 2017

This unnamed customer believes the auctioning has provided plenty of financial security for the northern capital.

“It’s brought a pretty good dollar for the Prince George economy and it’s going to be a shame that it’s going to be gone. I honestly don’t see a lot of people that work in the forest industry wanting to go you don’t down to Vancouver or Grande Prairie. It just doesn’t seem like the right idea of your local.”

Buyer “JC” says he’ll miss the Prince George lot, but understands Ritchie Bros.’ decision to close.

“It’s nice to come here once in a while, but unfortunately it is what it is I guess. The last couple of years too the site’s been getting pretty small, but it’s still nice to have something local here and you’re not paying freight and stuff on equipment.”

.@RitchieBros #CityOfPG customers say at the same time, they’re understanding of the closure; “yard has gotten smaller in last few years” pic.twitter.com/EfCnoJiMCq — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 24, 2017

Vice-President of Canadian Operations Brian Glenn says this change is due to current customer buying habits, switching its focus to the online world and hoping to attract customers to its larger facilities.

Ritchie Bros. is also pulling out of four other North American locations by the end of the year; Prince George is the only Canadian city.