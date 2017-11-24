Macleans Magazine unveiled its Most Dangerous Cities list for 2018 with Prince George just missing the top 10.

The northern capital ranked just below in 11th spot right behind Selkirk, Manitoba while North Battleford, Saskatchewan took home the top spot.

According to the report, the city’s Crime Severity Index and Violent Crime Severity Index are both up from last year at 154 and 145 respectively – both are twice as high as the Canadian average.

Prince George’s rates are well above the national average in several categories including :

Homicide rate 5.43 (Canada rate is 1.68 )

(Canada rate is ) Assault rate 823.3 (Canada rate is 430.68 )

(Canada rate is ) Sexual Assault rate 74.6 (Canada rate is 56.56 )

(Canada rate is ) Robbery rate 105.79 (Canada rate 60.09 )

(Canada rate ) Breaking and Entering rate 888.4 (Canada average is 438.51 )

(Canada average is ) Fraud rate 439.45 (Canada average 299.05 )

(Canada average ) Impaired Driving rate 193.96 (Canada average 194.31)

The number of actual incidents for a lot of these categories has also been made public.

Prince George has recorded four homicides so far this year along with 607 Assaults, 55 Sexual Assaults, 78 Robberies, 655 Break and Enters and 324 incidents of Fraud.

The report ranks communities according to the Crime Severity Index (CSI), a Statistics Canada measure of all police-reported crime, which takes into consideration both the volume and seriousness of offences.