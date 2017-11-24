The Marmot Basin Ski Resort in Jasper National Park is off to a flying start.

Over 1,236 avid skiers took the slopes during Marmot’s earliest opening in recent memory.

“We were open as of November 10th we had great numbers for that opening weekend which coincided with Remembrance Day, so that definitely allowed skiers and snowboarders to make the trip out to the mountain and really enjoy these great early season conditions,” says Erin Reade, Sales and Marketing Executive.

The vast majority of the mountain is open including all main runs in the upper and lower mountains and the Eagle Ridge area.

Reade says they haven’t reached the holiday season yet and already Marmot is in midseason form.

“Really and truly, the conditions on the mountain at the moment are fantastic, it’s like you’re skiing in February.”

"It's like skiing on a cloud; I must be in heaven" – Zack, Marmot Snow School

Conditions up here today are EPIC (and making our legs burn). pic.twitter.com/WlOTdwNnqR — Marmot Basin (@MarmotBasin) November 20, 2017

For the first time ever, Marmot Basin will open its “Tres Hombres” area later this season, a move that should go over very well with the public.

“This is a quite advanced piece of terrain with five really big runs, 45 acres of terrain, it’s very exciting and there is a lot of buzz about this within the industry right now, which is great.”

“This was made possible through a process with Parks Canada and under the new operational plan, we will be allowed to open that area now,” added Reade.

Marmot Basin currently has 162 centimetres of snow so far this season.