Online permits are now available to those wanting to cut down trees to decorate their homes with for the Christmas season.

The Ministry of Forests wants to remind people harvesting trees from crown land without a permit is illegal.

Members of the public can check online maps to ensure they are cutting in a designated area to avoid receiving a fine.

A couple of tips to keep in mind are to be prepared before heading out, that means bring rope, gloves,tools, first aid, warm clothing and a cell phone. And to make sure you found the tree you want before cutting it down, because some permits only allow for one tree to be cut.

The Ministry of Forest Lands and Natural Resource Operations will be carrying out patrols and will enforce actions if necessary.

For more information on Christmas tree permits click here.