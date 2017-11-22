A Vanderhoof elementary school took part in UNICEF Canada’s Bring-Your-MP-to-School program last week

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty met with students from WL McLeod, who expressed their beliefs on paying extra attention to marginalized communities.

Doherty says he’s amazed by the younger generation’s interest in caring for the community.

“I’m so proud of this school. The letters that I got from the students were very moving, and they have some real concerns that we should be thinking about those that are struggling to even have clean drinking water along with the living conditions of our First Nations.”

He says he hopes to bring the kids’ message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the 338 Members of Parliament in that all communities matter regardless of geographic location.

“They’re challenging us; these are our future Leaders, and this is our future generation. So I stand here very proud of this group, challenging all of us to build a better Canada, and that Canada can do better.”

Doherty explains McLeod’s Me-to-We society also practices political scenarios in getting students interested in the field.