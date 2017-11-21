Environment Canada says about 10 centimeters of snow is expected in Prince George and the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District as well, including Smithers and Burns Lake.

A frontal system is spreading between 10 and 15 centimeters of snow throughout the central and northern interior reaching multiple parts of northern BC.

Snow will start falling this afternoon and intensify in the evening.

Environment Canada is reminding drivers to be prepared for the situation as the snow could make travel and visibility more difficult.

You can keep an eye on Environment Canada weather alerts here.

– With files from Jeff Slack