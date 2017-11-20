For the first time in nearly a decade, the Cariboo Regional District has a new Chair.

Margo Wagner who is the Director for Area H including Canim Lake and Forest Grove takes over from Al Richmond who held that position for nine years.

“I had planned to let my name stand for Chair and I had a couple of lengthy discussions with Director Richmond about it. So I didn’t blindside him, I have way too much respect for him to do that, and it kind of morphed from there but I did not know until the actual election was called that he was planning on not accepting the nomination.”

Moving forward, Wagner says the wildfire recovery is definitely the top priority for the CRD.

She says they will be putting together a recovery committee and plan to put some political pressure on the Provincial Government.

“There is definitely a time lag going on here that is going to hold the licensees up to get out and get into some of the salvage wood areas. We have a very short time frame to get at this salvaged wood. With the mountain pine beetle, we had 10 years, with salvage wood we have about 18 months. Because the bark is often burned off and the lumber is down it is open to the elements more and it just doesn’t hold it’s viability.

Wagner hopes to meet with Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations Minister Doug Donaldson before Christmas.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now