A former Cariboo Cougar will be making an appearance on Hockey Day In Canada.

Myles Mattila and his current Kelowna Chiefs teammates will be interviewed early next month on what they’re doing for the mental health of youth and young adults.

Mattila says they have special mental health jerseys for three games this year.

“The very first one we raised funds for the Canadian Mental Health Association. Later on in the season we’re going to be looking at possibly raising funds for other groups, maybe some local groups in Kelowna, so maybe Kelowna Foundry for example.”

Kelowna Chiefs' @myles_mattila12 , @witala8 , and the Peacock Sheridan Group team, present a $3,040 donation to Sarah Lust of @cmhakelowna . These funds were raised at the 1st of three @KelownaChiefs #MentalHealthAwareness Games, the 1st being held in memory of #RyanDonaldson pic.twitter.com/5ifPqCCgbM — PeacockSheridan (@PeacockSheridan) November 15, 2017

Mattila says Foundry BC is a one stop shop for youth to be able to go in and get the resources they need to deal with a mental health issue.

The 18-year-old also started the MindCheck.ca website.

“If people just want to learn about mental health i think mindcheck.ca is a great resource because you can actually go on there, take a few quizzes that are confidential if you just want to learn about mental health because mindcheck.ca is not so much of getting help right away, but just kind of letting people know what they might be going through.”

Hockey Day in Canada will take place on January 20th.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now

WATCH: