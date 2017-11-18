The fair wage commission is holding a session in Prince George on the BC governments plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The NDP promised during their campaign that they would increase the wage by 2021.

There’s a lot of factors to consider on this matter, says the Chair of The BC Fair Wage Commission Marjorie Cohen.

“We’re having very specific studies done on each of the groups that is distinct from the general minimum wage. And we’re also having an economist do a study on how employment is effected by increases in the minimum wage, particularly with regards to what the economic climate is.”

the fair wage commission wants to hear from both employers and employees added Cohen

“We’re hoping to hear from different kinds of people and what happens to the minimum wage and how significant the minimum wage is for them in various kinds of circumstances.”

Cohen says they still have a lot of information to gather before they are able to provide a full outline on what it is the province should do.

The consultation will take place at the Coast Inn of The North November 28th.