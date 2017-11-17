The Federal government is investing more than $327 million to reduce gun violence in Canada.

The five-year plan was announced today by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in Surrey, one of the most heavily populated areas for related instances.

The funds will be spent on anti-gang initiatives, helping battle criminal activity, and to support law enforcement.

After the five years, the government looks to increase spending to $100 million each year.

In 2016, Public Safety Canada reported more than 2,400 firearms violations related to criminal activity; a 30% increase from three years prior.

It is unclear at this time how the funds will be distributed.