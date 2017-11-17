The issue of harassment has made its way to the water coolers of workplaces in BC.

It has come into the spotlight over the past month following several allegations being uncovered in Hollywood surrounding the likes of Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein and Brett Ratner.

Since 2013, legislation has been in place on workplace harassment and bullying giving the employers the opportunity to report any unwanted or lewd behaviours.

The issue has gained a lot traction because many others don’t want to repeat the same mistakes.

“I’m sure there are people in charge of private and public corporations that don’t want to have a PR nightmare, I mean they should be doing it for the reasons of this being a good thing for employees so that we have a respectful work environment but I think there are folks responding saying hey we don’t to be next in the news,” says Hugh Pelmore, ARETE Safety and Protection CEO.

WorkSafe BC put the legislation in to also put workplaces in the province on notice, in order to address the issue properly.

“Any time there is an incident in our business sometimes that could be workplace violence or harassment or bullying and it receives this kind of coverage, people are speaking about in the lunchroom’s and people are speaking about in the boardrooms.”

Unfortunately, only some workplaces lead the way in combating harassment, while others lag behind.

“I would say proactive employers who truly recognize this as an important topic will provide training inside or outside the organization, sometimes they prefer to do that and quite often, it leads to an increase in greater buy-in and sometimes there are some that will do as little as possible to meet the regulations and I really think they are missing an opportunity. If you get employees on board in supporting co-workers who stop people from crossing that line, it can enhance productivity and reduce absenteeism, so its a huge game-changer for the workplace if taken on properly,” added Pelmore.

He suggests anyone who may fall victim to harassment should speak out right away and let the other person know he should stop his behaviour.

Witnesses should also be willing to get involved and help out and volunteer if need be.