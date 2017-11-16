In a new report from the BC Coroners Service, there were 95 deaths from 2010 to 2015 in First Nations youth ages 15 to 24.

The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) explains most of these occurrences involved vehicle accidents, poisoning from a drug overdose, or suicide.

FNHA’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shannon McDonald says the north, however, saw a different perspective on the issue compared to other regions.

“If you looked at the rates, so based on population, the north actually was not the most frequently impacted because the populations, of course, are much higher in the north of First Nations individuals. The second-least impacted was Vancouver Island.”

A death review panel, which also included representatives from the BC Ministry of Children and Family Development, also revealed more than 60% of young adult deaths had alcohol in their system.

This is a disheartening discovery, according to Dr. McDonald.

“That’s a disturbing number! There is a frequent binge mentality that may have impacted, for example, motor vehicle crashes. It’s a situation where they’re not just drivers, but they may be passengers or they may even be pedestrians.”

Moving forward, she says it’s important to connect with youth through family, culture, and the community.

The FNHA adds they’re looking to reduce barriers for better access to services, encourage humility and trauma-informed care, and strengthening engagement, emotionally and mentally.