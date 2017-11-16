It’s been two weeks since a fire broke out at the Tolko Lakeview Division sawmill in Williams Lake.

Spokesperson Janice Lockyer says it’s hard to figure out when the mill will be soon be operational.

“Right now it’s unknown. The engineering for the rebuild hasn’t been complete yet so there’s a few phases that we have to move through to get there however we are estimating that it could be as long as six months at this time”.

Lockyer said they still have shifts running in the planer and will continue until the inventory is consumed, then the planer will shut down and the mill will be out of operation until an official re-opening.

In the meantime, Lockyer said Tolko is working with Unions at their other locations at Soda Creek and Quesnel to see if they can move around employees affected by this situation.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now