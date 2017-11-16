Forest Minister Doug Donaldson provided an update yesterday on the forestry trade mission underway in China and Japan.

Donaldson says talks have been efficient, with China trying to focus on carbon emissions reduction by increasing proportion of prefabricated construction in new structures to 30 percent in the next 10 years.

China has a ban on harvesting wood and the need for more product has gone up.

Donaldson says the process is much quicker to start trade in Asia then they had expected.

“Once the government gives direction things really translate into action on the ground in a manner we’re probably not as useful to in BC.”

Canada Wood China signed a memorandum of understanding with Yadong Construction and Development Group for future co-operation on the application and promotion of wood construction technology.

In China, MOU’s are the first step in commercialization.

“What we’re focusing on is projects that actually required these manufacture lumber products. So the infill wall system especially that are attracted to Chinese because of energy efficiency and green building.” Said Donaldson on when he explains what they were looking at.

In 2016, BC’s softwood lumber exports to China was over $1 billion.