The first blast of winter in Vanderhoof left behind a fresh blanket of snow.

“The airport wasn’t reporting a whole lot of snow, with outlying areas getting a bit more, but it looks like just a few centimetres for this location,” says Gregg Walters, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

If you think the area has it bad with the recent white stuff, Walters says some other have it a lot worse.

“The bulk of the precip that we were thinking yesterday was going to be a little bit north of the Prince George region, sort of across the northern part of the Bulkley Valley into the Williston-Mackenzie area so that seems to be the place where it did actually hit more.”

Conditions are expected to improve rather shortly with no major snow dumps anticipated in the near future according to Walters.

“We’re looking at pretty dry conditions in store for Friday as we go into some cloud and then really beyond that it’s not going to be an awful lot as far as snow is concerned as we’re going to see temperatures been in the plus two, plus three-degree range.”

RCMP detachments across the north remind drivers to stay safe and be extra cautious on the roads.

Some tips include slowing down and making sure you have the proper tires on your vehicle.