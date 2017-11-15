Northern BC Mounties are advising commuters to take extra precaution on the roads as the snow flies this week.

Environment Canada has predicted 10 to 15 centimetres of snow after several warnings were issued this morning, including Highway 16.

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says common sense is the case for this time of year.

“On any given day, things could go wrong or things can go right! At this point, given amount of snow outside, obviously we would say the drivers leave early, drive slower, take your time; make sure you have the proper equipment like winter tires.”

Douglass adds police are continuing to coordinate with their respective municipalities on informing poor conditions when necessary.

“If it’s a city area or on a provincial highway, then we will bring it to their attention. Public safety is our concern anything that might contribute to disrupting public safety, we’re going to do everything we can.”

In Prince George, Mounties have only responded to two reports of vehicle incidents due to the snow.

Anyone who sees an incident on the roads is asked to call the local detachment.