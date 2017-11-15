A snowfall warning has been issued for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass once again.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected on Wednesday.

A Pacific front will track across the BC interior while the arctic front will lie just south of Prince George.

Significant snow is expected for Williston, Prince George, and Fort St. James.

The snow will taper to flurries this evening.

For the latest driving conditions, you can head to Drive BC.