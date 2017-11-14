Remote communities affected by the summer wildfires are still being supported by the provincial government.

That’s according to Forests Minister Doug Donaldson as the NDP are set to open up a fourth round of rural dividend applications starting Wednesday.

The MLA for Stikine adds the province is committed to acting on local projects and growing rural areas across BC, providing as much as $500,000 for organizations and up to $100,000 for single applicants.

The NDP’s goal is also to help strengthen economies and create more jobs, which includes municipalities, non-for-profits, and First Nations groups.

Donaldson says projects will be approved based off certain criteria, which includes:

Rural communities in need

Improved community resiliency, economic growth

Partnership building, enhanced shared property

Project feasibility, sustainability

Economic impact on rural communities

Attracting, retaining youth

Innovation in economic development

Deadline for applications is slated for December 15th with winners will be selected at the end of March 2018.

For more information, you can click here.