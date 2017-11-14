DriveBC is reporting multiple areas of compact snow and slippery conditions along major highways in the north.

The main highways affected are 97, 16, 27, and 39.

Slippery sections are noticeable along Highway 16 between Bednesti and Fort Fraser.

Drive BC adds the entire stretch of Highway 27 from the 16-junction to Fort St. James is also full of compact snow.

RCMP is reminding drivers to be aware of, and drive according to, the road conditions.

ICBC is also cautioning drivers to take their time and be as prepared as possible with winter quickly approaching.

– with files from Kyle Balzer, My PG Now