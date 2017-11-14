Prince George RCMP have one man in custody following a gas station robbery this morning.

The incident took place around 5:45am near the corner of 20th Avenue and Queensway.

A masked man went into the business waving a handgun and escaped with a small amount of cash and lottery tickets.

During a vehicle stop, RCMP found the money, tickets, and a replica handgun.

A 33-year-old man from Edmonton has been arrested and will remain in custody while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact PG RCMP or Crimestoppers.