Prince George RCMP have one man in custody following a gas station robbery this morning.
The incident took place around 5:45am near the corner of 20th Avenue and Queensway.
A masked man went into the business waving a handgun and escaped with a small amount of cash and lottery tickets.
During a vehicle stop, RCMP found the money, tickets, and a replica handgun.
A 33-year-old man from Edmonton has been arrested and will remain in custody while the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact PG RCMP or Crimestoppers.