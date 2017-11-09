Northern Health only counted three illicit drug overdose deaths for the month of September.

That’s also according to an update from the BC Coroners Service, who are reporting more than 1,100 people dying of overdose in 2017 thus far.

Northern BC witnessed 45 of these fatalities since the beginning of the year, a 12% decrease compared to the same time in 2016.

The Service’s preliminary data also indicates there were 80 suspected drug deaths across the province in September, a 31% jump from last year, and a near 150% increase in overdoses from opioids laced with fentanyl.

Most common drugs found mixed with the deadly substance include cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamines, occurring primarily among men ages 30 to 59.

For more information, you can click here.