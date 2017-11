BC small business owners will now pay less corporate income tax.

The BC government just announced a 20% cut to all small-business income tax rates.

The current income tax rate will drop to 2% from 2.5% and is retroactive to April 1st, 2017.

The tax cut is part of the Budget Measures Implementation Act and makes BC’s corporate income tax rate the second lowest in Canada, tied with Alberta and Saskatchewan.

More to come …

– with files from Helena Skrinjar, My Bulkley Lakes Now