The BC Government is taking action to curb distracted driving.

Attorney General David Eby says once distracted driving is implemented as a high-risk driving behaviour under the ICBC Driver Risk Program, it will be on par with impaired driving and excessive speeding.

This means a driver with two distracted driving tickets in a three-year span will see financial penalties rise to as much as two thousand dollars.

Distracted driving is a factor in twenty-five percent of all car crash fatalities in BC killing an average of 78 people each year.

The changes take effect March 1st.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now