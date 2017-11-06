Work continues to assess the fire damage at the Tolko Lakeview Sawmill which started Thursday evening.

Spokesperson Janice Lockyer says the mill will be closed until a recovery plan is in place.

“Our planer will operate, we had initially thought it would go today and I’m not sure that’s still the case, safety is our first priority obviously.”

Lockyer said they need to make sure the site is safe and secured and their employees can head back to work without worry.

Tolko is thanking the Williams Lake and area fire crews who responded to the blaze.

She went on to say they’ve been wonderful in the work they’ve done to help get the fire under control, get it out and now to help them control the flare ups.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now