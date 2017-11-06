Prince George Mounties are reporting two stabbings occurring within an hour of each other on Saturday night.

After 9PM, officers were called to the 2200 block of Spruce Street and when they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds from an edged weapon.

He was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and initial investigations are indicating two to four suspects in masks, one holding a handgun, broke into the home demanding money and jewellery.

They fled the scene empty-handed after a struggle with the victim and when police arrived.

The suspects, all men, are only described as wearing dark clothing; one is white, and at least one is First Nations.

One hour later, just after 10PM, police responded to reports of another stabbing, and are now looking for the suspect.

According to RCMP, the incident occurred near a parking lot at the intersection of Massey Boulevard and Westwood Drive where two men were walking together and an unknown man approached them, punched them, and then stabbed one of them.

The suspect then ran to a white SUV vehicle and fled the area with another man.

The victim was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and police believe the parties involved did not know each other.

The suspect in this case is described as:

First Nations

Early 20’s

6’0″

Chubby build

Wearing black coat, jeans, and a hat

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3321 or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Kyle Balzer, Matt Fetinko, and Brendan Pawliw, My PG Now