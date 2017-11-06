It’s starting to feel a lot like winter in BC and that means most people will be cranking up the thermostat at home.

The darker days and colder nights can make life very expensive according to BC Hydro Spokesperson, Bob Gammer.

“We find that on average, heating can account for up to 50% of a households energy use during these cold fall and winter months, we are encouraging customers to make some low cost or even no cost savings.”

Gammer has a few helpful tips on what you can do around the house.

“For example, set your house temperature to 16 degrees Celsius while your away from home during the day or while your asleep and 21 degrees when relaxing at home.”

Other tips to reduce your bill include using LED light bulbs as they use 75% less energy and last 25 times longer.

Sealing cracks in doors or windows to block out the cold air can save you $100 during the fall and winter months.

You can also save up to $30 per year by installing an energy-efficient tap aerators to cut down on the volume of water used.