A normal winter is expected for much of Northern BC including Vanderhoof.

The snowfall totals should be the same as last year according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Jennifer Hay.

“For those areas in Prince George and Smithers over to Vanderhoof it’s usually about 50 centimetres you receive in December and January and about half of that – 25 centimetres in February, this is probably what we could be expecting for this year coming up.”

“For December, January and February, it doesn’t look like we will have either a strong El Nino or La Nina so we’re looking at normal conditions.”

Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the minus two and minus seven-degree range in the next week.

Hay adds it’s right in line with the region normal experiences during the chillier season.

“Typically your temperatures run between minus four to -12 at night, last year, it was normal but we got a bit of a late start to the winter with 25 centimetres falling in December and you get 50 in February. It was still a normal winter but it might have felt a little tougher because you got the harshest conditions in February.”

Overnight lows are predicted to be in the double digits.