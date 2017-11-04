Father time is blessing us with an extra hour of sleep tonight.

The end of Daylights Savings will happen at 2AM giving us that much needed extra hour.

RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass says he wants to warn drivers about the change.

“We just want to advise drivers to be extra cautious as it will be darker an hour earlier and as we get into this time of year of course we come more and more under darkness.”

The change in time can result in more road accidents as people think the extra hour means they can stay up later than normal, resulting in tiredness.

This time of year is also a good reminder to check your fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to see if the batteries need to be replaced.

– with files from Jeff Slack, My PG Now